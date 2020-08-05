Grand Jury Hits Serial Predator Ed Buck with 4 Additional Felonies in Drug Den Death Cases

One-time high-profile Democratic donor and serial predator Ed Buck, who was indicted by a federal grand jury last October for distributing meth to two men resulting in their deaths, has been hit with four new felonies.

Buck was arrested in mid-September and charged with running a drug den at his West Hollywood apartment where he preyed on vulnerable addicted and homeless black gay men by providing them with meth before sexually assaulting them.

Wrote the DOJ on Tuesday: “A federal grand jury today returned a superseding indictment charging Edward Buck with four additional felonies, including that he allegedly enticed victims – including a man who died at his West Hollywood apartment after he administered drugs to him – to travel interstate to engage in prostitution.”

“The four additional counts charged today – bringing the total number of charges in this case to nine counts – include one count alleging that Buck knowingly enticed 26-year-old Gemmel Moore to travel to the Los Angeles area to engage in prostitution,” the DOJ continued. “Buck allegedly provided methamphetamine to Moore, who overdosed on the drug and died on July 27, 2017. Buck also is charged with another count of enticing another man to travel with the intent of engaging in prostitution.”

“The superseding indictment also charges Buck with one count of knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine, and one count of using his residence for the purpose of distributing narcotics such as methamphetamine, and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam,” the DOJ added.

The DOJ provided some backstory: “Once the men were at his apartment, Buck allegedly prepared syringes containing methamphetamine, sometimes personally injecting the victims with or without their consent, according to the indictment. Buck also allegedly injected victims with more narcotics than they expected and sometimes injected victims while they were unconscious. Another victim, Timothy Dean also suffered a fatal overdose in Buck’s apartment, on January 7, 2019, the indictment alleges.

Buck is scheduled to go to trial in this matter on January 19, 2021, according to the DOJ. His arraignment is expected in the coming weeks.