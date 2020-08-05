‘It Is What It Is’ — Biden Hits Trump on COVID Deaths in Blistering New Ad, Plans $280 Million Buy in 15 States

Trump’s insane and delusional Axios interview with Jonathan Swan is being broadcast by the Biden campaign in a haunting ad using Trump’s cold assessment of Americans dying in the COVID-19 pandemic: “It is what it is.”

Thousands of Americans are dying every week. The President's response?



"It is what it is." pic.twitter.com/GT59hr14kb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2020

CNN reports that the Biden campaign has reserved $280 million in TV and digital ads to batter Trump over his handling of the pandemic: “The presumptive Democratic nominee’s ads will often run 60 seconds rather than the more typical 30-second commercials, and will frequently feature Biden speaking directly into a camera, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a memo Wednesday. The ads will focus heavily on the pandemic, contrasting what Biden’s campaign sees as Trump’s failures with the former vice president’s experience and empathy. Biden’s ads are intended to allow voters to ‘hear directly from the vice president in his own voice, speaking to this moment that we’re in,’ O’Malley Dillon told reporters in a call detailing the strategy.”