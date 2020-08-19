Former Talk Show Host Goes on Homophobic and Racist Anti-Mask Tirade at Marshalls: WATCH

A man identified as former San Francisco artist, magazine editor and television show host Tim Gaskin, went on a homophobic and racist tirade at a San Jose-area Marshalls store after an employee told him to put on a mask or leave. According to TMZ, Gaskin presented the employee with a card from the fake Freedom to Breathe Agency.

Gaskin was captured on video lashing out in anger at a Marshalls employee and DJ Eddie House, who was filming him and shared the clip to social media.

Said Gaskin: “You dumb f**king faggot, what’s your problem? What’s your dumb f**king faggot problem? You don’t know the law, that’s how stupid you are. It’ll cost you $75,000. It’s a health code violation to deny service based on someone’s disability. Do you want to look up the law? Do you want to look up the law first? And this faggot right here. He doesn’t know the law, he thinks he’s smart. Read Gavin Newsom’s law. If you kick me out it’s $75,000. Call the police. I’m gonna love this. It’s a $75,000 fine. Dumb Mexican doesn’t know….”

Gaskin then unbuttons his fly when he sees he’s being filmed.

Insult to injury this loser thinks he can tell the world of laws/lies while scting above it all. Lets expose this one. #blm #KarenGoneWild #KarenStrikesAgain pic.twitter.com/NWVvpwM49K August 18, 2020

CBS San Francisco reports: “His use of homophobic language surprised those who recognized him on social media as he was once a known figure in the San Francisco LGBTQ community. Starting in 2004, he hosted a weekly talk show called OUT Spoken for Comcast public access that addressed gay issues. Gaskin also hosted a television show and corresponding radio show about San Francisco real estate in 2006 called ‘Open House.’ At the time, Gaskin described the show to SFGate as ”Antiques Roadshow’ meets ’60 Minutes.” Later he started a magazine called ‘Benefit: The Lifestyle of Giving,’ which covered philanthropy in the city. At the time when it first published in 2006, Gaskin said he was a longtime fundraiser for AIDS-related causes and he wanted to do more for charities in San Francisco. … While publishing magazines and hosting television shows, Gaskin also became a somewhat successful painter. In 2004 he painted a giant heart for the Hearts in San Francisco project, a fundraiser for San Francisco General Hospital. His heart featured then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris portrayed as Billie Holiday and then-Mayor Newsom’s wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, portrayed as Frida Kahlo.”

