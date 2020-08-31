Top Adviser Urges Trump to Pursue ‘Herd Immunity’ and Allow COVID to Rip Through U.S. Populace, Costing ‘Hundreds of Thousands, if Not Millions’ of Lives

Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist from Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution who joined Donald Trump’s pandemic response team earlier this month, is pushing the president to “embrace a controversial “herd immunity” strategy to combat the pandemic, which would entail allowing the coronavirus to spread through most of the population to quickly build resistance to the virus,” according to the Washington Post.

The paper adds that Atlas wants to adopt Sweden’s reckless approach, the WaPo adds: “That this approach is even being discussed inside the White House is drawing concern from experts inside and outside the government who note that a herd immunity strategy could lead to the country suffering hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lost lives.”

Atlas has no experience in infectious diseases or epidemiology, according to the paper, though WH spokesman Judd Deere described him as a “world renowned physician and scholar of advanced medical care and health care policy.” Another White House official told the paper that Atlas has fashioned himself as “the anti-Dr. Fauci.”

