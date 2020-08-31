‘Return to Your Service of Satan!’ — ‘Godly’ Walmart Anti-Masker Rages at Staffer After Being Kicked Out of Store: WATCH

A Walmart shopper in Anchorage, Alaska blew a “godly” gasket after being kicked out of the store for not wearing a mask and following COVID-19 pandemic regulations. A video of the incident (watch it below) has been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter.

“Get back on your highway to hell and get out of a godly man’s face,” the man raged. “By your very blind ignorance, you don’t have the ability to even come up with your own f**king ideas.”

“Are you refusing my service? Why don’t you say we refuse your service,” the man continued.

“I choose to yell and you cannot stop me. Please, return to your service of Satan and your ignorant belief in your rights,” added the man as he stomped out for the first time.

“I have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the man went on, returning. “My happiness is best served by standing in your face and saying you’re a fool and wrong and have no authority over me.”

The man then called another employee a “bitch” and told another, “you aren’t even human. You are only animal.”

Wrote Walmart in a statement: “It’s unfortunate that this individual chose to express their displeasure in such an inappropriate manner, but we’re proud our associates displayed patience and professionalism as they navigated this challenging situation.”