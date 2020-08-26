Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden Should Not Concede Under Any Circumstances’ in Close Election: WATCH

Hillary Clinton said that Donald Trump is trying to do everything he can to delegitimize the election and says Joe Biden should not concede the race if there is any confusion.

“We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places,” Clinton told Showtime’s The Circus.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out and, eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”