Becki Falwell Speaks Out About Affair with Pool Boy as Jerry Collects $10.5 Million Payday from Liberty U.

Becki Falwell, the wife of disgraced former Liberty University evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr., who had an affair with “pool boy” Giancarlo Granda that her husband allegedly enjoyed as a sexual voyeur, spoke out for the first time about the affair in a new interview.

The Washington Post reports: “Neither of the Falwells specified with whom Becki Falwell had an affair. She described the relationship as embarrassing and humbling. ‘I wish Christians, and people, would be as forgiving as Christ was,’ she said.”

The paper adds, of Falwell Jr.’s exit check: “His contract entitles him to a $10.5 million severance package, Falwell, 58, told The Washington Post late Tuesday — in part because he is departing from the university without being formally accused of or admitting to wrongdoing. Falwell said he will receive $2.5 million over 24 months, equivalent to two years’ salary. He agreed not to work for a competing university during that time. After two years, he will receive around $8 million in retirement. Falwell said he signed a 20-page contract in July 2019 that outlined the terms.”

In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, Granda, who Falwell Jr. accused of extorting he and Becki over the affair, said that Falwell not only knew about the tryst but was in on watching the young man have sex with his wife from the very beginning of the 7 year relationship.

In a statement on Sunday, Falwell Jr. stated that his wife “Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved — it was nonetheless very upsetting to learn about.”

On Monday, Reuters reported: “Granda showed Reuters emails, text messages and other evidence that he says demonstrate the sexual nature of his relationship with the couple, who have been married since 1987. ‘Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,’ Granda said in an interview. Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – ‘multiple times per year’ – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia. His friendship with the Falwells eventually soured, Granda told Reuters, in part because he wanted to dissolve his ties with the couple and fell into a business dispute with them.”

So while Falwell Jr. maintains that he did not know about the affair until it had already been going on for a while and was not involved, Granda told Politico that he was there, watching, from the start, and offered details.

Granda told Politico about the time he met the couple while working at a South Beach, Miami hotel: “During my work shift at the Fontainebleau Hotel in March 2012, I was chatting with some girls my age (20 at the time). Becki said, ‘Those girls don’t know what they’re doing, you need someone with more experience.’ And then she goes, ‘But one thing.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And she’s like, ‘My husband likes to watch.’ And just then he comes out and he’s wearing a Speedo.”

“He enjoyed watching us in person and also remotely through video cameras. He also listened to our phone calls,” Granda added.

Granda also told Politico that he felt “hopeless” and felt he had two choices, “lashing out at them or ending my life.”

Granda added that Trump’s running for president was the catalyst that spurred a financial offer from Falwell Jr. to buy Granda out of his part-ownership in a youth hostel in which they had invested together.

Politico added: “To Granda, the two events appeared to be connected: Jerry Falwell was trying to remove evidence of his family’s ties to Granda in anticipation of getting involved in politics, which could invite greater scrutiny of his activities.”

Granda added that after Trump was elected, Falwell Jr. “was drunk on power and felt like he could get away with anything.”

Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University on Monday night.