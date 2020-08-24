Alex Morse, Melania’s Rose Garden, USPS, Kristen Wiig, QAnon and Russia, COVID-19 Reinfection, The Batman, George Conway: HOT LINKS

PENNSYLVANIA. Judge blocks Trump lawsuit against mail-in voting: “The judge, Nicholas Ranjan of the US District Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania, decided Sunday that Trump’s federal lawsuit against the Secretary of the Commonwealth over the use of drop boxes, poll watching and other voting processes should be put on hold, while state court cases about voting move forward.”

Alex Morse

ALEX MORSE. Anti-LGBTQ smear of gay congressional candidate from Massachusetts gets some focus in the New York Times.

Louis DeJoy

USPS. Empty cross-country mail trucks contradict Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s claim of “improved service.” “Trucks leave empty. They leave completely empty. We pay a truck to travel to Memphis, a 53-foot truck with no mail on it.”

REJECTION ISSUES. Over 534,000 ballots were rejected in the primaries across 23 states, and that could create a huge problem in November’s presidential election.

SNOOZEFEST. Melania destroyed Jackie O’s rose garden for this disaster.

FORTHCOMING. Melania Trump was reportedly taped by former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff making disparaging remarks about Trump and his adult children. “The news that Wolkoff plans on revealing the First Lady’s comments about the Trump family comes days after the Washington Post reported that the president’s eldest sister Maryanne Trump Barry was taped by her niece Mary Trump saying that she believed her brother had no principles and couldn’t be trusted. “

I’LL BE TALKING TO THEM. Ellen asked if she has any message for her fans amid the toxic behind-the-scenes controversy.

SHE’S GOT RANGE. Our first look at Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984.

CLIP OF THE DAY. Unfit. George Conway talks about growing up the child of a Filipino immigrant and tells, for the first time, a deeply personal story about confronting racism in America and his views on Donald Trump.

NORTH KOREA. There are reports that Kim Jong-Un is in a coma: “Chang Song-min — a former aide to the late S. Korean President Kim Dae-jung — recently told South Korean media that, based on intel he’d received, he assessed ol’ Kim to be in a coma, but not entirely deceased quite yet.”

KANYE WEST. Rapper’s joke, spoiler candidacy misses ballot deadline in 25 states.

CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. GLAAD releases ad highlighting Trump’s failure on LGBTQ rights.

INTERFERENCE. Russian agents are amplifying the Trump conspiracy cult QAnon: “Academics who study QAnon said there were no signs Russia had a hand in the early days of the movement, which launched in 2017 with anonymous web postings amplified by YouTube videos. But as QAnon gained adherents and took on new topics, with President Donald Trump as the constant hero waging a misunderstood battle, social media accounts controlled by a key Kremlin ally joined in.”

57 PERCENT. The number of Republicans who believe 176,000 coronavirus deaths is acceptable.

WASHINGTON DC. Two gay candidates enter school board race: “The number of out LGBTQ candidates running in D.C.’s Nov. 3 general election for public office other than Advisory Neighborhood Commission positions rose from two to four since July 31 when two gay men entered the race for seats on the nonpartisan, nine-member elected D.C. State Board of Education.”

DNC AD OF THE DAY. Republican National Chaos.

It’s time for the RNC: Republican National Chaos.



Brought to you by the #TrumpChaos presidency. pic.twitter.com/3NH6gtnpkr — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 24, 2020

WATCH ME. Biden responds to Trump attacks on his mental fitness.

BRAZIL’S TRUMP. President Jair Bolsonaro tells journalist he would “like to smash [his] face in” over reports on mystery payments to his wife: “Reports in the Brazilian media have claimed that between 2011 and 2017 at least 89,000 reais (about £12,000) were paid into the account of Brazil’s first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. The mystery deposits were allegedly made by Fabrício Queiroz, a longtime friend of Bolsonaro who was recently arrested as part of a corruption investigation into one of the president’s sons, and Queiroz’s wife, Marcia Aguiar.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Adrian Jimenez, Lucas Loyola, Josh Truesdell, Justin Lyons and MORE.

HONG KONG. Researchers document first COVID-19 reinfection: “Researchers in Hong Kong on Monday reported what appears to be the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection, a 33-year-old man who was first infected by SARS-CoV-2 in late March and then, four and a half months later, seemingly contracted the virus again while traveling in Europe. The case raises questions about the durability of immune protection from the coronavirus. But it was also met with caution by other scientists, who questioned the extent to which the case pointed to broader concerns about reinfection.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Batman.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. The Comey Rule.

Here you go, Twitter — the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #TheComeyRule.



See you on September 27 & 28!!! pic.twitter.com/MSQhmbqpxi — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) August 24, 2020

REACTION VIDEO OF THE DAY. Older gay men react to RuPaul’s Drag Race Vegas Revue.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Lex Lederman.