Joe Biden, Brian Sims, Jerry Falwell Jr., Kanye West, TikTok, Larry Kudlow, Marvel, Kylie Minogue, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Blink-182: HOT LINKS

NOT SO SLEEPY: Joe Biden Rips Trump’s ‘Decision Today to Profane God and Smear My Faith’ in Blistering Statement. “[W]e’re in the battle for the soul of our nation,” concluded Biden, “and President Trump’s decision today to profane God and to smear my faith in a political attack is a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are.”

‘THE MADMAN THEORY’: Trump advisers hesitated to give military options and warned adversaries over fears he might start a war

ROFLMFAO: Desperate Trump Pretends Biden Has ‘Lost The Black Vote’

BRIAN SIMS GETS KAREN-ED: Republican lawmaker calls police after ‘aggressive and belligerent’ call with Democratic colleague over LGBTQ bill

‘JESUS IS KING’: Kanye West doesn’t deny that he’s being used by Donald Trump’s operatives

UNZIPPED: Top GOP lawmaker calls on Falwell to resign as Liberty University president

PRIORITIES: Trump Declares a National Emergency Over TikTok, Officially Signs Executive Order to Prepare Ban

FALSE POSITIVE: Ohio Gov. DeWine Tests Negative For COVID-19 In Second Round Of Testing

NEW YORK: Gov. Cuomo says New York schools can reopen in September

JENNA ELLIS: Trump Lawyer Claims Michelle Obama Wouldn’t Be So Depressed If She Accepted Jesus

LOS ANGELES: ‘Nightclubs in the hills’: House parties could face water and power shutoffs, mayor warns

UTAH: BLM protesters could get life in prison for splashing paint

MICHIGAN: ‘I can say anything I want’: Official defends using racist slur while refusing to wear a mask

LYIN’ LARRY: CNN’s Harlow Confronts Kudlow With All the Times He’s Been Wrong About the Coronavirus

HATE CRIME: ‘The facts are egregious’: Suspect in homophobic Taunton attack held without bail

LOVE WINS: Turtle Mountain makes history as first tribe in North Dakota to recognize same-sex marriage

LOVE WINS II: Marvel shows us the first same-sex wedding between two gay superheroes

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

TRAILER OF THE DAY: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Kylie Minogue, “Say Something”

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Blink-182, “Quarantine”

FIT AND FURRY FRIDAY: Louis

