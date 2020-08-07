Joe Biden, Brian Sims, Jerry Falwell Jr., Kanye West, TikTok, Larry Kudlow, Marvel, Kylie Minogue, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Blink-182: HOT LINKS

NOT SO SLEEPY: Joe Biden Rips Trump’s ‘Decision Today to Profane God and Smear My Faith’ in Blistering Statement. “[W]e’re in the battle for the soul of our nation,” concluded Biden, “and President Trump’s decision today to profane God and to smear my faith in a political attack is a stark reminder of what the stakes of this fight truly are.”

‘THE MADMAN THEORY’: Trump advisers hesitated to give military options and warned adversaries over fears he might start a war

ROFLMFAO: Desperate Trump Pretends Biden Has ‘Lost The Black Vote’

After yesterday’s statement, Sleepy Joe Biden is no longer worthy of the Black Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

BRIAN SIMS GETS KAREN-ED: Republican lawmaker calls police after ‘aggressive and belligerent’ call with Democratic colleague over LGBTQ bill

‘JESUS IS KING’: Kanye West doesn’t deny that he’s being used by Donald Trump’s operatives

UNZIPPED: Top GOP lawmaker calls on Falwell to resign as Liberty University president

Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling.



As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.



None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020

PRIORITIES: Trump Declares a National Emergency Over TikTok, Officially Signs Executive Order to Prepare Ban

FALSE POSITIVE: Ohio Gov. DeWine Tests Negative For COVID-19 In Second Round Of Testing

NEW YORK: Gov. Cuomo says New York schools can reopen in September

JENNA ELLIS: Trump Lawyer Claims Michelle Obama Wouldn’t Be So Depressed If She Accepted Jesus

Conservatives tend to be more joyful overall because we still believe in the pillars of society, including the church and the family.



“I would encourage @MichelleObama to go to church and find joy and meaning in the Lord Jesus Christ as her own personal Savior.” pic.twitter.com/7GCWnkrgbX — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES: ‘Nightclubs in the hills’: House parties could face water and power shutoffs, mayor warns

UTAH: BLM protesters could get life in prison for splashing paint

MICHIGAN: ‘I can say anything I want’: Official defends using racist slur while refusing to wear a mask

LYIN’ LARRY: CNN’s Harlow Confronts Kudlow With All the Times He’s Been Wrong About the Coronavirus

HATE CRIME: ‘The facts are egregious’: Suspect in homophobic Taunton attack held without bail

LOVE WINS: Turtle Mountain makes history as first tribe in North Dakota to recognize same-sex marriage

LOVE WINS II: Marvel shows us the first same-sex wedding between two gay superheroes

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

TRAILER OF THE DAY: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Kylie Minogue, “Say Something”

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Blink-182, “Quarantine”

FIT AND FURRY FRIDAY: Louis