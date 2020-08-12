Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to Make First Public Remarks Together as Presidential Ticket: WATCH LIVE

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will appear together as a presidential ticket for the first time from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday afternoon. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm ET.

NPR reports: “The Biden campaign says the pair will deliver remarks in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., on ‘working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward.’ The two also plan on attending a virtual fundraiser in the evening, according to the campaign. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an introductory rally in front of throngs of supporters is not possible.”