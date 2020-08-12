Jared Kushner and Kanye, Dua Lipa, Laurel, Freaks, Katie Holmes, RuPaul, Qatar, World Gay Boxing Championships, Noah Centineo: HOT LINKS

SMOKING GUN. Virologists and aerosol scientists present unambiguous evidence that COVID-19 spreads through air particles: “A research team at the University of Florida succeeded in isolating live virus from aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with Covid-19 — farther than the six feet recommended in social distancing guidelines.”

UNUSUAL REACTION OF THE DAY. Katie Holmes is hot for Biden/Harris?

FOX NEWS. The right-wing network plans to launch a streaming service internationally: “The company’s Fox News Media unit plans to launch Fox News International, a live-streaming outlet that will make programming available from Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network in various countries. The company said the new direct-to-consumer service will cost $6.99 per month and debut August 20 in Mexico, followed by Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on September 17. The service should be available in 20 countries by the end of 2020.”

CLANDESTINE AFFAIR. Jared Kushner met with Kanye West last weekend in Telluride, Colorado: “The meeting came at a notable time. Mr. West recently criticized Joseph R. Biden Jr. in an interview with Forbes. He did not deny that he is acting as a spoiler to damage the Biden campaign with his effort to get on several ballots in states like Colorado, where he will appear. It’s less clear that his name will be on the ballot in Wisconsin, where his signature petitions are being challenged.”

I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

AWOL. Why RuPaul might have ditched his social media accounts.

IT’S CALIFORNIA. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a home in the Golden State.

THE ELLEN SAGA. DJ Stephen tWitch Boss breaks silence on allegations about The Ellen Show’s toxic work environment.

FLORIDA. Sheriff bans deputies, employees from wearing masks: “As the city of Ocala wrestles with an ordinance requiring face coverings for people inside businesses, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told his employees they will not wear masks at work and visitors to his office can’t wear masks either.”

COVID. Data has dried up one month after Trump ordered states to report it directly to the Department of Health and Human Services and bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Key indicators, such as estimates of the portion of inpatient beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, are lagging by a week or more, making it harder for citizens and local officials to get a handle on how the pandemic is progressing and for agencies to allocate supplies of antiviral drugs and personal protective equipment, public-health experts say.”

MADONNA. Trump’s quack COVID doctor thanks Madonna.

@Madonna God bless you and keep you and make His light to shine upon you and your family. Thank you for your support against all odds. I will be praying for you and if you ever need prayer let me know. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) August 11, 2020

DISRUPTION OF THE DAY. The World Gay Boxing Championships: “The World Gay Boxing Championships event aims to increase LGBTQ participation in the sport through the titular event and a series of satellite activities including LGBTQ fight nights. ‘My vision is to create an inclusive LGBTQI-friendly event for people from all countries and backgrounds,’ Stark said. The inaugural event is currently set to take place in Sydney, Australia in 2023 to coincide with World Pride and Mardi Gras festivities being held in the same city, with an exhibition WGBC event planned for 2022.”

QATAR. Media adviser to foreign ministry goes on homophobic tirade: “In her article, Qatari journalist Na’ima ’Abd al-Wahhab al-Mutawa’a wrote: ‘A grave issue that can already be described as a phenomenon, and which we can no longer keep silent about, is the warm attitude evident on many social networks – especially on Snapchat – towards homosexuality, [which] deviates from the nature Allah bestowed upon males and females, and towards [the phenomenon] we see in our society of young men looking like women and young women looking like men.'”

CELEBRITY BEEF OF THE DAY. Noah Centineo.

CUTE ANIMAL VIDEO OF THE DAY. Feathertail glider (aka pygmy gliding possum) laps up milk from a tiny dish.

ITTY BITTY: This adorable, tiny feathertail glider laps up milk from an even tinier bowl while being taken care of by a wildlife rescue team in New South Wales. https://t.co/yK7NoHoRrI pic.twitter.com/RWeiDcMC3P — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2020

RECKLESS FOOLS OF THE DAY. These campers.

Nothing to see here, just having a casual picnic @stooloutdoors (via ig:am_mrs.nesbit) pic.twitter.com/oAZF7lXZ4y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 11, 2020

GUEST HOSTING GIG OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa (guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel) interviews Gwen Stefani.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Laurel “Scream Drive Faster”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Freaks – You’re One of Us

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Kelechi.