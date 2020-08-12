Admitted Klan Leader Who Drove Through Crowd of ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters Gets 6 Years in Jail

Harry Rogers, a Virginia man arrested in June after driving his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters who told police he was a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology, was sentenced to six years in prison.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports: “Rogers was convicted Monday of six misdemeanors, but no hate crime, and sentenced to 12 months in jail for each. He still faces three felony charges of attempted malicious wounding — one count for each of the three people struck — in connection with the same incident. The three felony counts were also certified Monday by the same Henrico County General District Court judge who found him guilty of four simple assaults, property damage and hit-and-run. The felony counts will be heard by a grand jury in September.”

An earlier report: