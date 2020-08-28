Biden Campaign Purchases ‘Keep America Great’ Domain, Launches Trump-Trolling Website

The Biden/Harris campaign has purchased the web domain KeepAmericaGreat.com and is using it to highlight Donald Trump’s failures in a supreme act of trolling. Joe Biden shared the website in a tweet following last night’s Republican National Convention.

Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created.



Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we're facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. #PromisesBroken https://t.co/JzjZu7KKRr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

Trump adopted the phrase as the slogan of his campaign last year but considered dumping it for something different in June as the economy crashed and the COVID-19 death toll increased.

NBC News reports: “On the coronavirus, for example, the website says Trump claimed that ‘like a miracle – it will disappear.’ But the site claims the president ‘failed to meaningfully address the pandemic, and his relative inaction has led to nearly six months of economic chaos, millions of lost jobs, and 180,000 American lives lost – with no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight.’ The site says users can sign up to ‘stay up to date on President Trump’s failures.’ It also displays the Biden-Harris campaign logo and says the website was paid for by the Biden campaign.”