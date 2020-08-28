Mitch McConnell: Democrats Want to Control ‘How Many Hamburgers You Can Eat’ — WATCH

Moscow Mitch McConnell’s taped RNC speech raised eyebrows after the Senate Majority Leader told Republican voters that Democrats want to limit their hamburger consumption.

Said McConnell: “Today’s Democrat Party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America. They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives. They want to tell you when you could go to work, when your kids can go to school. They want to tax to your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment. They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible and even how many hamburgers you can eat.”

“They want to defund the police and take away your Second Amendment rights,” McConnell added. “They want free health care for illegal immigrants yet they offer no protection at all for unborn Americans. They want to pack the Supreme Court with liberals intent on eroding our constitutional rights. And they want to codify all this by making the swamp itself — Washington, DC — America’s 51st state. With two more liberal senators we cannot undo the damage they’ve done.”