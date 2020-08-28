Jim Gaffigan, Anchorage, Kamala Harris, The Weeknd, BLACKPINK, Real Housewives, JK Rowling, Shinzo Abe, Palm Springs: HOT LINKS

TRIGGERING THE LIBS. Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse had a reputation in high school: “Some of his classmates joked that he’d be a mass shooter one day. ‘I personally believe he went to Wisconsin with the intent to kill,’ said one former classmate, who asked not to be identified out of fear for their safety.”

VIRGINIA. Court rules school board’s transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional: “The ruling is a victory for transgender rights advocates and Gavin Grimm, a former student at Gloucester High School who was required to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms. The Richmond-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Gloucester County School Board violated Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys bathrooms. The decision by the three-judge panel was 2 to 1.”

KAMALA HARRIS. The cop who shot Jacob Blake needs to be prosecuted.

JIM GAFFIGAN. Comic’s anti-Trump tweetstorm goes viral. “He’s a traitor and a con man who doesn’t care about you. Deep down you know it.”

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS. Of course Denise Richards walked out of the virtual reunion.

DANIELLE STAUB. Unhinged former Real Housewives of New Jersey star comes for Andy Cohen.

JK ROWLING. Harry Potter author returns RFK Human Rights award after being called transphobic by Kerry Kennedy: “Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights, recently felt it necessary to publish a statement denouncing my views on RFKHR’s website. The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people. As a longstanding donor to LGBT charities and a supporter of trans people’s right to live free of persecution, I absolutely refute the accusation that I hate trans people or wish them ill, or that standing up for the rights of women is wrong, discriminatory, or incites harm or violence to the trans community.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. Hypocrisy, they name is Mike Pence.

NEW AD: Hypocrisy, thy name is Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/KKLoqnOiGs — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 26, 2020

JAPAN. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe steps down abruptly for health reasons: “The 65-year-old has suffered for many years from ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease, but he said his condition had worsened recently.”

PALM SPRINGS. Man charged in racist and anti-LGBTQ graffiti attack on community center. “Chari Godakanda, 45, is charged with two counts of vandalism and one count each of grand theft and carrying a concealed knife following the July 7 incident at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, according to a complaint filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office. “

DAVID NASSER. Liberty University pastor apologizes for Jerry Falwell’s sinful behavior, enraging him: “I am sorry,” Nasser, a senior vice president who has led spiritual programs at the religious institution for the last six years, said. “In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better. And the embarrassment that’s been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong.”

ON THE RAG. This week in the gay magazines.

JEREMIAH JOHNSON. Self-proclaimed nuts prophet says COVID is a “demonic attack” to prevent boomers from reelecting Trump. “I actually believe that COVID-19 has come to the shores of America and specifically targeted [this] demographic,” Johnson said. “The elderly, they’re being wiped out in nursing homes. If you’re elderly, oftentimes you’re on a ventilator, all that stuff. I believe it’s a demonic attack trying to target a group of people that very well could be anointed by God himself to help Trump get reelected.”

AUSTRALIA CAPITAL TERRITORY. Gay conversion therapy banned: “From early next year, anyone using the practices would face up to 12 months jail or a fine of $24,000.”

ANCHORAGE, TOO. Anchorage, Alaska Assembly bans ‘conversion therapy’ on minors: “The move drew criticism from some religious institutions and groups as well as some parents who felt the ban infringed on parental and religious rights. The ordinance passed 9-2 with Assemblywomen Crystal Kennedy and Jamie Allard opposing.”

SMILE. Katy Perry discusses her new album and baby with Gayle King.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Calvin Harris, The Weeknd – “Over Now”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Cathy Ang – “Rocket to the Moon”. “Rocket to the Moon” featuring Cathy Ang is the first single from the official OVER THE MOON soundtrack.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. BLACKPINK feat. Selena Gomez “Ice Cream”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Waseem.