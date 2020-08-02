‘The Woke Mob is Trying to Cancel Me,’ Whines GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler After Criticizing ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Interview with Reporter Linked to White Supremacists: WATCH

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) complained that “the woke mob is trying to cancel me” after being called out for giving an interview to an OANN reporter known for his links to Nazism and white supremacists.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports: “Jewish groups and media observers pointed out that Posobiec promotes conspiracy theories and once associated with white supremacists including Richard Spencer, who organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. Posobiec has been criticized in the past for posting anti-Semitic tweets, including tweets that included the numbers 14 and 88, codes used by neo-Nazis.”

Wrote the Anti-Defamation League of Posobiec: “He has enthusiastically promoted a range of lies, including the Pizzagate hoax, and attempted to discredit anti-Trump activists by planting an inflammatory ‘Rape Melania’ sign at a protest event. He frequently tweets anti-Muslim sentiments, and has harassed former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin with anti-Muslim slurs online and in person, tweeting, ‘I screamed ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ at Huma Abedin.‘”