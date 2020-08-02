Thousands Pack Berlin Streets for ‘Day of Freedom’ Protest of COVID Restrictions, Face Masks and Vaccines: WATCH

Thousands packed the streets of Berlin, Germany on Saturday to protest against government coronavirus restrictions, face masks, and vaccines.

AFP reports: “Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over recent weeks and politicians took to social media to criticise the rally as irresponsible. ‘We are the second wave,’ shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists as they converged on the Brandenburg Gate, demanding ‘resistance’ and dubbing the pandemic ‘the biggest conspiracy theory’. Few protesters wore a mask or respected the 1.5-metre (five-foot) social distancing requirement, an AFP journalist reported, despite police repeatedly calling on them via megaphone to do so.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands protest peacefully in Berlin against #COVID19 restrictions in Germany. Protesters chant "We are the people. We are fed up. Stop with the lies. Today marks the end of the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/K9gtTtqPd7 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 1, 2020