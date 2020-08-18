DNC Speaker Kristin Urquiza: ‘My Dad Was a Healthy 65-Year-Old. His Only Preexisting Condition Was Trusting Donald Trump, and for That, He Paid with His Life.’ — WATCH

Marked by COVID founder Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the coronavirus, delivered another blistering denunciation of Donald Trump during the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention. Urquiza’s father spent his last days on a ventilator several weeks after contracting COVID at a karaoke bar with friends in May.

“My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today but he isn’t,” Urquiza said, in a damning, heartbreaking speech (watch it below). “He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear.”

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old.,” Urquiza added. H”is only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.”