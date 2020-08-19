Twitter Reminds Lindsey Graham of His Transformation into a Hideous Trump Enabler After He Praises Jill Biden’s DNC Speech: WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), aka Lady G, praised former Second Lady Jill Biden following her fantastic speech at Tuesday night’s Democratic convention. Watch the full speech here:

Tweeted Graham after the speech: “Tonight, Jill Biden did a very good job representing herself and Joe in the causes they believe in. She’s an outstanding person who has led a consequential life.”

Twitter users were quick to remind Graham that he once tweeted, before going all-in on the cultist kool-aid: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

Wait, @LindseyGrahamSC, you must be confusing yourself with someone other than a weak, feckless, cowardly ass-kissing #Trump enabler. Nope. You don’t get to act decent after 4 years of empowering a corrupt treasonous sociopath who’s damn-near destroyed America… https://t.co/9XXJ6WfIkZ August 19, 2020

Lindsey Graham is Trump’s biggest enabler. Everything he criticised Trump for, he later endorsed. From racism to corruption. From bigotry to mad bat craziness. Lindsey even suggested that Trump must get a Nobel Prize. You can’t disconnect Trump from Graham. Get them both out pic.twitter.com/ZXlNTGKUAH — Mamu Al (@almoud85) August 19, 2020

I have never trusted anything Lindsey Graham says. https://t.co/ndCHI76mqd — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 19, 2020

LOL for those who want the unabridged collection of #LeningradLindsey Lindsey Graham Tweets condemning Trump check out this set… 🙂 Thanks Alan! @AlanRogers123 https://t.co/RKZZT87j7t — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 19, 2020

GOP, the time of your destruction is here. Sen Graham said it will come. Prepare for the end#GOP #LeningradLindsey https://t.co/DIW1ybXsj7 — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 19, 2020

Lindsey has gone full bipolar.

One second he's good Senator Lindsey Graham that despises trump and lives the USA.

The next minute he's a full blown sycophant who ignores all evidence and worships at the orange teat.#Volume5 is gonna hurt a lot of trumpublikkklans. — Captain Qwark (@Qwarktastic2) August 19, 2020

FLASHBACK: ‘Tell Donald Trump to Go To Hell!’ — Lindsey Graham Declares His Love for Joe Biden in Damning New Ad: WATCH

Twitter users also came for Graham, who was a good friend of the late Republican Senator John McCain’s, after McCain’s widow Cindy endorsed Biden for president.

Joe Biden's cross-party friendship with the late Sen. John McCain was remembered at the DNC in a video featuring McCain's widow, Cindy McCain.



“They would just sit and joke … It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them" https://t.co/3iZOqF1BVP pic.twitter.com/gcMOXmS6na — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2020

Lindsey Graham sold his soul to the devil called the current GOP. John McCain wouldn’t recognize the man Lindsey Graham has become and that should embarrass him, but it won’t because he’s put Trump and party over everything else including integrity and decency. https://t.co/P2VMGQPTeL — Bernie Smith (@Bersmith33) August 19, 2020