Twitter Reminds Lindsey Graham of His Transformation into a Hideous Trump Enabler After He Praises Jill Biden’s DNC Speech: WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), aka Lady G, praised former Second Lady Jill Biden following her fantastic speech at Tuesday night’s Democratic convention. Watch the full speech here:
Tweeted Graham after the speech: “Tonight, Jill Biden did a very good job representing herself and Joe in the causes they believe in. She’s an outstanding person who has led a consequential life.”
Twitter users were quick to remind Graham that he once tweeted, before going all-in on the cultist kool-aid: “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”
Twitter users also came for Graham, who was a good friend of the late Republican Senator John McCain’s, after McCain’s widow Cindy endorsed Biden for president.