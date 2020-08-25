Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple Tries to Strike Fear in the Hearts of (White) American Suburbanites in Lie-Filled RNC Speech: WATCH

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury attorneys who infamously pointed guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters outside their mansion in June and once allegedly fought to exclude gays from their ritzy neighborhood, Portland Place, spoke in a taped segment at last night’s Republican National Convention.

Mark McCloskey reminded viewers: “You may have seen us defending our home as a mob of protesters descended on our neighborhood.”

“What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods across the country,” Patricia warned.

Patricia added that Democrats want to “abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning,” a statement the New York Times notes is a lie.

“Whether it’s the defunding of police (this too, a lie), ending cash bails so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again or encouraging anarchy and chaos on our streets, it seems as if the Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” said Mark. “Not a single person in the out of control mob you saw in front of our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were. They’ve actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend out home.”

The NYT notes: “The McCloskeys — who have repeatedly sued people over a wide variety of grievances, including land disputes — said afterward that they had feared for their lives and their property. In reality, the protesters were unarmed and peaceful. Multiple videos show that they did not threaten or approach the McCloskeys, and some can be heard telling one another to ‘keep moving.’ Last month, the McCloskeys were charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a felony, for brandishing a semiautomatic rifle ‘in an angry or threatening manner.'”

“These radicals are not content with marching in the streets,” added Mark. “They want to walk the halls of congress. They want to take over. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge of your future, and the future of your children.”

“No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America,” added Patricia.