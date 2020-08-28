Get a Bucket and a Mop, a Gay Remake of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Raunch Anthem ‘WAP’ Has Arrived: WATCH

L.A.-based dancer Nicole Kirkland and celebrity make-up artist and beauty influencer Mac Daddyy (Angel Merino) unleashed a queer version of Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunch anthem “WAP” this week.

Wrote Kirkland of the remake: “There are so many layers to gay men… it is not a one glove fits all! Angel and I wanted to represent the beautiful diversity found within the LGBTQ+ community! The rugged, the femininity & everything in-between. This video was so much fun to film! All the boys killed it and I couldn’t be more happy with how it turned out!”

Featuring (in order of appearance) “Bottom Behavior”, Mac Daddyy, Howard Johnson, Darius Hickman, Joseph Alexander Pina, Yai Ariza, Alekz Samone, Julio Jimenez, Keegan Hill, Bobby Newberry, Anthony Garza, Aryan Davenport, and Nicole Kirkland.