‘Queer Eye’ Cast and Jill Biden Team Up for Grassroots Online Fundraiser on Tuesday

Jill Biden and the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye are teaming up for an online fundraiser this Tuesday at 12:15 pm in support of the Biden/Harris campaign.

Says the cast and the former Second Lady in a video teaser: “Do you care about ending this pandemic? Do you care about homeless veterans, about the environment? Trans lives? Black lives? Do you want to make life better for us teachers? And what about health care for those who can’t afford it? What about just getting Donald Trump out of office?”

CNN reports: “Biden’s daughter Ashley and several of her grandchildren are also expected to participate in Tuesday’s fundraiser, Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa said. It’s one of the Biden campaign’s latest efforts to tap into celebrity star power for fundraising and messaging ahead of November’s election. On Friday, the Biden campaign debuted new ads geared toward Latino communities in battleground states, featuring hit songs by Bad Bunny and Alejandro Fernández.”