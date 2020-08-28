Rand Paul Says He ‘Got Attacked by an Angry Mob’ on Way to Hotel After Trump Speech: VIDEOS

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) thanks DC police early Friday morning, tweeting that he “got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House” after Donald Trump’s RNC speech. Videos show Paul and his wife surrounded by police as a crowd of protesters follows them. The protesters are yelling “say her name,” a reference to Breonna Taylor, the black woman who was murdered by police in Louisville earlier this year.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

D.C. police officers had to escort @RandPaul to the Hotel Washington as dozens of demonstrators followed and jeered him. At least one person is being treated by protest medics for what appears to be an OC spray injury. pic.twitter.com/fOrKQ2C29D August 28, 2020

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Paul and his wife do not appear to have been touched during the police escort, though Paul did reach out to help and officer who was protecting them with a bike and was jostled by a protester.