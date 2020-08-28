Rand Paul Says He ‘Got Attacked by an Angry Mob’ on Way to Hotel After Trump Speech: VIDEOS

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) thanks DC police early Friday morning, tweeting that he “got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House” after Donald Trump’s RNC speech. Videos show Paul and his wife surrounded by police as a crowd of protesters follows them. The protesters are yelling “say her name,” a reference to Breonna Taylor, the black woman who was murdered by police in Louisville earlier this year.
Paul and his wife do not appear to have been touched during the police escort, though Paul did reach out to help and officer who was protecting them with a bike and was jostled by a protester.