Becki Falwell Performed Oral Sex on Liberty University Student After Band Practice with Her Son: REPORT

A former Liberty University student and friend of Jerry Falwell Jr. and Becki Falwell’s son Trey told Politico that Mrs. Falwell blew him after band practice in 2008 when he spent the night at the Falwell residence.

Politico reports: “The student was 22 at the time of the encounter, near the start of Liberty’s fall semester. He said she initiated the act, and he went along with it. But despite his rejection of further advances, he said, Falwell continued pursuing him, offering him gifts and engaging in banter through Facebook messages.”

“She was the aggressor,” according to the former student.

The student said he hadn’t heard from Becki for more than eight years until this week, when she texted him “to say hello, and commiserate over the controversy that an engulfed her family.”

The student said he hadn’t come forward with his story earlier “because he suffered from feelings of guilt and depression, feared exposure, and didn’t want to cause harm to the Falwell family.”

Another student backed up the story.

Politico also published screen shots of Becki Falwell’s flirtations with the student “that went beyond what might be expected of a mother communicating with her son’s bandmate.”

The Falwell’s have released a statement in response to the story: “It is unfortunate that the coverage of our departure has turned into a frenzy of false and fantastic claims about us. These false and mean spirited lies have hurt us and our family greatly and we will respond fully with the truth at an appropriate time. At this time, however, we think it is best to move on and help the Liberty community focus on its very bright future…”

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University this week after Giancarlo Granda, a former “pool boy” at the Fontainebleu hotel in Miami Beach, spoke out about a 7-year affair he said he had with the couple in which he would have sex with Becki Falwell and Jerry would watch.