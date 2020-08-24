Jeff Flake and 25 Former GOP Lawmakers Launch ‘Republicans for Biden’ Ahead of RNC Convention

Two dozen former GOP lawmakers endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of the Republican National Convention, including Sens. Jeff Flake (AZ), John Warner (VA), Gordon Humphrey (NH), and former Reps. Steve Bartlett (TX), Bill Clinger (PA), Tom Coleman (MO), Charlie Dent (PA), Charles Djou (HI), Mickey Edwards (OK), Wayne Gilchrest (MD), Jim Greenwood (PA), Bob Inglis (SC), Jim Kolbe (AZ), Steve Kuykendall (CA), Ray LaHood (IL), Jim Leach (IA), Connie Morella (MD), Mike Parker (MS), Jack Quinn (NY), Claudine Schneider (RI), Chris Shays (CT), Peter Smith (VT), Alan Steelman (TX), Bill Whitehurst (VA), Dick Zimmer (NJ), and Jim Walsh (NY).

The announcement was made ahead of a statement from Flake about the launch of “Republicans for Biden,” FOX News reports.

INBOX: As @GOPconvention gets underway today, @JoeBiden’s campaign announces a slate of former GOP lawmakers set to endorse him. Ex-Sen. @JeffFlake set to make remarks on his decision later today. pic.twitter.com/SUBHrJp6Cd August 24, 2020

Wrote the Biden campaign in a statement: “These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency, and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden. These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what’s at stake in this election and that Trump’s failures as president have superseded partisanship.”