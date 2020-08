“Evil is real. We ignore it when it seems educated, polite, superficially charming, even sophisticated.” says the new Lincoln Project ad targeting Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. “On March 31 in the Trump White House, Trump’s COVID team led by Kushner decided to ignore testing in states with Democratic governors. Evil was in that room.”

The Lincoln Project is the anti-Trump group co-founded by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans