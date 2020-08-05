Secretary of Failure: ‘The Lincoln Project’ Puts Jared Kushner on Blast — WATCH

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, takes aim at Jared Kushner, “Trump’s Secretary of Failure,” in its latest sizzler noting that he may be more powerful inside the White House, but “like his father-in-law, he’s not up to the task.”

“This pampered princeling has never met a problem he couldn’t f**k up,” the ad continues.

The ad notes that Kushner was put in charge of the COVID response: “150,000 people dead. And an economy in ruins. his Task Force put Trump cronies first and of course Jared’s family cashed in on bailout money. No surprise from the son of a convicted felon and slumlord who served time in prison.”