Tennessee Highway Patrol Fires Trooper Who Ripped Face Mask Off Man in Viral Video

A maskless Tennessee cop who went viral earlier this week for ripping the face mask off a man who was filming a pair of state troopers has been fired.

WKRN reports: “Trooper Harvey Briggs, a 22-year veteran of THP, was served a termination notice Friday for “unprofessional conduct” following an incident Aug. 10, according to a department spokesperson. Briggs had been placed on discretionary leave with pay Wednesday, after the department opened an investigation into reported policy violations the day prior.”

615-251-5228. Just spoke with Arlene. Lovely and patient. Said an investigation into this incident with Officer Harvey Briggs, Tennessee Highway Patrol, was opened yesterday. Declined to say if he’s on desk duty pending outcome of report. https://t.co/QeDFcsJwQV August 12, 2020

TMZ reported: “Andrew Golden says this went down Monday near the Tennessee State Capitol building as he was recording state troopers who had pulled over a motorist. He says he kept a safe distance away on a public sidewalk before State Trooper Harvey Briggs — who was not involved in the traffic stop — threw a fit. … Golden claims Briggs then stepped on his foot — all without wearing a mask, mind you — and then, suddenly, ripped Golden’s mask off his face. He immediately called out Briggs for it … and you hear Briggs deny it as he walked away saying, ‘I’m tired of you people making stuff up.’”