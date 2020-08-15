Tennessee Highway Patrol Fires Trooper Who Ripped Face Mask Off Man in Viral Video

A maskless Tennessee cop who went viral earlier this week for ripping the face mask off a man who was filming a pair of state troopers has been fired.
WKRN reports: “Trooper Harvey Briggs, a 22-year veteran of THP, was served a termination notice Friday for “unprofessional conduct” following an incident Aug. 10, according to a department spokesperson. Briggs had been placed on discretionary leave with pay Wednesday, after the department opened an investigation into reported policy violations the day prior.”
TMZ reported: “Andrew Golden says this went down Monday near the Tennessee State Capitol building as he was recording state troopers who had pulled over a motorist. He says he kept a safe distance away on a public sidewalk before State Trooper Harvey Briggs — who was not involved in the traffic stop — threw a fit. … Golden claims Briggs then stepped on his foot — all without wearing a mask, mind you — and then, suddenly, ripped Golden’s mask off his face. He immediately called out Briggs for it … and you hear Briggs deny it as he walked away saying, ‘I’m tired of you people making stuff up.’”