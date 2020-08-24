Trump Reportedly Planning Rush Approval of Coronavirus Vaccine Before the Election. What Could Go Wrong?

Trump administration officials have reportedly told congressional leaders they would likely approve a fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine before the November election.

The NYT reports: “The two-hour meeting involving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, took place on the evening of July 30 in Ms. Pelosi’s conference room. During the discussion, the people briefed on it said, Mr. Meadows indicated that a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was the most likely candidate.”