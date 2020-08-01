Trump’s Promise to Ban TikTok, as Interpreted by Sarah Cooper: WATCH

Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One late Friday that he plans to ban the Chinese-owned social video platform TikTok via executive order, saying, “I have that authority.”

President Trump announces to reporters on Air Force One that he’s banning TikTok. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 1, 2020

Per pool, Trump said, “Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that.” The pool says Trump made clear he was not in favor of a deal to let a U.S. company buy TikTok’s American operations. August 1, 2020

CNBC reports: “Trump’s comments come as it was reported Friday that Microsoft has held talks to buy the TikTok video-sharing mobile app from Chinese owner ByteDance, one person close to the situation told CNBC. This person characterized the talks as having been underway for some time, rather than being brand new. Trump told reporters that he didn’t support the reported spinoff deal involving Microsoft buying TikTok.”

TikTok has been scrutinized multiple times over privacy concerns.

Trump’s move was criticized by the ACLU which called it a “danger to free expression and technologically impractical.”

Banning an app like TikTok, which millions of Americans use to communicate with each other, is a danger to free expression and technologically impractical. https://t.co/ZbN7f2TOwF — ACLU (@ACLU) August 1, 2020

I love TikTok. I’m not sure if Trump is serious. But Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are all blocked in China so there is plenty of precedent for restricting apps based on data or economic concerns. I also think there will be a US-based TikTok-type service one way or another. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 1, 2020

Trump had told reporters earlier that “We’re looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may doing some other things, there are a couple of options but there are a lot of things happening.”

TRUMP: “We’re looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok.” pic.twitter.com/juVVaIyiGD — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2020

Vogue suggested that the real reason Trump wants to ban TikTok is because it made comic Sarah Cooper famous. Cooper uses the platform to post her hilarious lip-sync mockery of Trump speeches and statements:

“Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was looking at banning TikTok as well as other Chinese social media apps, citing national security concerns. Pompeo added that the Trump administration was evaluating TikTok as it has with other Chinese state-backed tech companies like Huawei and ZTE, which he has previously described as ‘Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence.’ But are national security concerns really behind Trump’s sudden pronouncement? Or is there another reason why the president wants to ban TikTok? Social media had their own answer: It’s all about Sarah Cooper.

And here’s Trump’s statement as interpreted by Sarah Cooper.