Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, BabyDaddy, and Del Marquis are Reuniting Today for a Trip Back in Time at the O2 Arena: STREAMING SPECIAL

Today, at 3 pm ET, three members of the glam-rock band Scissor Sisters will be reuniting (virtually) for an exclusive stream of their acclaimed 2007 residency at London’s O2 Arena, which was recorded in late July of that year.

The stream marks the debut digital appearance of Hurrah! A Year of Ta-Dah’s visual component in its entirety since it was released 13 years ago. Band members BabyDaddy, Jake Shears and Del Marquis will join in the livestream chat on the band’s YouTube page to interact with fans and take their questions in real time.

The group writes: “The stream of the O2 concert will feature a donate button for the Trans Lifeline. Trans Lifeline is a trans-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis through their Hotline and Microgrants programs. They’re for the trans community, by the trans community The Hotline was, and still is, the only service in the U.S. and Canada in which all operators are transgender. Because of the particularly vulnerable relationship transgender people have with police, it is also one of few services with a policy against non-consensual active rescue. Trans Lifeline also recognizes that some problems can’t be solved by emotional support alone, which is why their Microgrants program gives trans people money to legally change their name and gender alongside specialized support for trans people who are imprisoned or detained.

“Scissor Sisters, both as a band and individually, have remained intrinsically connected to the fringes of queer culture throughout their career, and in particular have continued to support the queer community in their hometown of New York City. As such, the Trans Lifeline is a charity close to their hearts and they are delighted to be spotlighting them. The collection and dispersal of the funds will be facilitated by YouTube’s Giving program. Fans can donate to Trans Lifeline during the premiere and during the seven-day VOD (video on demand) period afterward.”