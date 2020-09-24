Adam Schiff Calls on ‘Republicans of Good Conscience’ to Resign After ‘Autocratic’ Trump Threat to Hold on to Power: WATCH

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called on “Republicans of good conscience” to resign from the Trump administration following Donald Trump’s “autocratic intentions” to hold on to power after the election.

ICYMI: Biden Responds to Trump Threat to Hold on to Power: ‘What Country Are We In?’ — WATCH

“There is no question that he means exactly what he said,” Schiff told Rachel Maddow. “And people fail to take that seriously at our national peril.”

Said Schiff: “This is a moment that I would say to any Republican of good conscience working in the administration, it is time for you to resign. It is time for you to resign. If you have been debating about whether you can continue to serve the country by serving this president, you can’t. It is time to resign. I would say to those who have been on the sidelines maintaining a dignified silence who have served in the administration in the past, you cannot maintain your silence any longer. You have to maintain dignified speech now. You have to speak out. Do not wait until after the election. Do not wait until we have the chaos the president wants after the election when he seeks to, as he said, get rid of the ballots. Because if you do wait and knowing what is to come, you will share some of the burden and responsibility for that chaos that comes.”

“There is no longer any question about this president’s intentions,” Schiff added. “His autocratic intentions are as clear as the writing on the wall. … No one will be able to say they did not see this coming when he has so clearly telegraphed his intent now. … These are the statements of a would-be dictator. There’s no ignoring them anymore. There’s no wishing them away. There’s too much evidence to the contrary.”