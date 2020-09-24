Cazwell’s ‘Ice Cream Truck 2020’ Tastes Good All Over Again: WATCH

Gay rapper Cazwell is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his juicy hit “Ice Cream Truck” with an updated re-recording co-produced with Vjuan Allure, and a new video (probably not wk-friendly).

Cazwell’s rep. tells us: “Cazwell was determined to have his video open up with rarely seen trans male representation. Artist and trans activist, Ezra Michel kicks it off by playing the opening drum line beat. The video has a handful of hotties from the original Ice Cream Truck video from 2010 like Geronimo Frias and Alex Maravilla, plenty of new studs and an abundance of cheeks. Cazwell’s latest creation is guaranteed to pull you out of your 2020 rut, even if it’s just two and a half minutes!”

And here’s the original for those of you who don’t remember: