Police Cuff Anti-Masker, Eject Him from School Board Meeting: ‘You’re Gonna Have to Drag Me Out’ — WATCH

Police in Mitchell, South Dakota were called to a school board meeting after Reed Bender, a sewage service technician, refused to wear a mask. After Bender refused to put on a mask, the officers cuffed and escorted him from the meeting.

Anti-masker in South Dakota is dragged out of a school board meeting by police pic.twitter.com/1EA5REzLnF — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2020

This is Reed Bender from Mitchell, SD who's a service technician at his father's company "Bender Sewage and Drain."



Reed here is a super-spreader pain in the ass who endangered the police and everyone around him for no reason except to feed his own silver spoon privileged ego. pic.twitter.com/M3R05UgJaI September 16, 2020

The Duluth News Tribune reports: “Deb Olson, president of the board of education, announced at the start of the meeting that masks were available for anyone in attendance who did not have one. She also said that for those who are unable medically to wear a mask that they should make arrangements prior to attending board meetings. Bender, who has appeared at several recent board of education meetings and spoke in opposition to the Mitchell School District mask mandate, said he would make necessary arrangements to attend the next meeting, but declined to don a mask for the Monday proceedings. Graves told Bender that he would be removed from the meeting if he did not comply with the mask requirement.”

No charges have been pressed against Bender.