Former Pence Aide Backs Biden in Brutal Ad: ‘The Truth is Trump Doesn’t Care About Anyone But Himself’ — WATCH

Olivia Troye, a former homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Mike Pence for two years appears in a brutal new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump in which she endorses Joe Biden.

In the ad, Troye says Trump didn’t want to hear how big the pandemic was going to get because he was afraid it would hurt “what he considered (cough) to be his record of success.”

“The truth is he doesn’t actually care about anyone else but himself,” Troye adds, “When we were in a task force meeting, the president said ‘maybe this COVID thing is a good thing. I don’t like shaking hands with people. I don’t have to shake hands with these disgusting people. Those people are the same people that he claims to care about. These are the people still going to his rallies today.”

Troye said she was crestfallen at the end of every day because she realized “no matter how hard you work and what you do the president is going to do something that is detrimental to keeping Americans safe, which is why [I] signed up for this role.”

Troye said she has been a Republican her whole life, a “McCain Republican” and a “Bush Republican” and she’s voting for Joe Biden: “At this point, it’s country over party.”