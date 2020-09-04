Biden Praises Military After Report Trump Called Fallen Soldiers ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden praised the U.S. military and its service members following a report in The Atlantic confirmed by the AP that Donald Trump referred to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”

Said Biden: “If the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States. I have long said that, as a nation, we have many obligations, but we only have one truly sacred obligation — to prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families, both while they are deployed and after they return home. That’s the foundation of what Jill and I believe. It’s why we’ve always prioritized the health and well-being of our service members, veterans, and military families. We’ve visited troops coming home wounded in Walter Reed. We’ve hosted wounded veterans in our home to share a Thanksgiving meal. And, as the proud parents of a son who served in Iraq, we’ve made supporting military spouses, caregivers, and children a focus of our service.”

“Generations of American troops have shed blood around the world in defense of our freedoms and to protect U.S. vital interests.,” Biden added in the statement. “From the frontlines of our own Revolution to Belleau Wood to the Normandy beaches to the mountains of Afghanistan, the sacrifice and bravery of our troops and their willingness to serve our nation should be honored. Duty, honor, country — those are the values that drive our service members. Those are the values that have formed the core of America’s defense for centuries. And if I have the honor of serving as the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I will have their back and honor their sacrifice — always.”