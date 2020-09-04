Let These Global GoGo Boys Take You on an International Twerk: WATCH

If the COVID pandemic has you locked out of the club, gay rapper Cazwell has something for you: a smorgasbord of international GoGo boys from London, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Barcelona, Milan, and Tel Aviv twerking their tits off in a new video put out on Grindr’s official YouTube channel.

Featuring Julian Morris, Montague Lafrance, Rey Herrera, Lyle Anthony Volkwyn, Nick Sean Mascardo, Nick Osin, Dan Yates, Chris Pitsicalis, Aaron Fuquay, Stephen Williams, Eden Chuna, Dilio Gonzalez, Marco Foltran, Dani Kulakov, Sebastian Bash Deltas-Paris, Matthew Parrello, Vincent Parrello, Cesar Xes, and Aijiro Tanaka.