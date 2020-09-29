Biden Releases 2019 Tax Return Hours Ahead of First Presidential Debate

Joe Biden released his 2019 tax return hours before the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

CNBC reports: “The returns show that Biden and his wife, Jill, reported $944,737 in taxable income last year and paid $299,346, or a 31% tax rate, in federal income taxes. The release was a strategic move, coming less than 48 hours after The New York Times published a bombshell investigation based on more than a decade’s worth of Trump’s tax returns, showing that he paid just $750 in individual federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.”