Biden Campaign: ‘Trump Team Asked That Chris Wallace Never Mention [200,000] COVID Deaths Once During The Debate’

In the latest bit of pre-debate wrangling (Trump demanded Biden take a drug test several days ago), Trump is demanding Biden be checked for an earpiece.

Bloomberg reports: “In a statement released Tuesday, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh claimed that Biden backed down from an agreement for an inspection. ‘Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined,’ Murtaugh said. He also claimed that Biden asked for ‘multiple breaks’ during the debate, which the Trump campaign rejected, and again repeated Trump’s call for a drug test before the debate. The Biden campaign was expected to respond to the allegations later Tuesday.”

The Biden campaign responded by saying he won’t be wearing an earpiece and didn’t ask for any breaks, adding, “If we’re playing that game then the Trump team asked that Chris Wallace never mention the number of COVID deaths once during the debate.”