Eddie Redmayne, ‘The Crown’, Liberty Sage, Trump Mocks Evangelicals, Tennessee Titans, David Beckham’s Honey: HOT LINKS

1,000,000. Global COVID death toll hits grim milestone.

ATLANTIC. Trump secretly mocks his Christian supporters: “In private, many of Trump’s comments about religion are marked by cynicism and contempt, according to people who have worked for him. Former aides told me they’ve heard Trump ridicule conservative religious leaders, dismiss various faith groups with cartoonish stereotypes, and deride certain rites and doctrines held sacred by many of the Americans who constitute his base.”

ONLY A MATTER OF TIME. NFL’s Tennessee Titans face COVID outbreaks. “The eight new positive tests have been confirmed after additional testing, a source told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. Those who tested positive have been asymptomatic as of Tuesday morning, a source told ESPN’s Dan Graziano.”

BREONNA TAYLOR. Grand juror files suit to release transcript of decision that led to one indictment (of wanton endangerment).

REGRESSION NOT PROGRESSION. Biden campaign slams Facebook over ongoing disinformation campaigns: “Facebook’s continued promise of future action is serving as nothing more than an excuse for inaction. We will be calling out those failures as they occur over the coming 36 days.”

STICKY AND SWEET. David Beckham is selling his honey.

THEY HAD FACES. Khloe Kardashian looks like Beyoncé now.

JK ROWLING. Eddie Redmayne, who played a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, doesn’t support JK Rowling’s transphobic remarks but doesn’t like the “vitriol” aimed at her.

ENDORSEMENT OF THE DAY. Chicago Tribune for Biden: “[Trump] behaves as a bully who cannot control his impulses, offering biting, defensive and childish responses to those who question his tactics. In moments when the country needed inspirational words from a president to unify, Trump could not deliver. Ever the partisan, rarely the statesman, Trump used his bully pulpit for self-aggrandizement, and in so doing often stirred the worst impulses in others too.”

$427 MILLION. How The Apprentice handed Donald Trump a financial lifeline.

BORN. Meghan McCain’s daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! https://t.co/YO3ad1jpvb — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

LESBIANS FOR TRUMP? Inside the mind of one gay Trump voter: “Readers of this newspaper who conjure an image of a Trump voter probably think of people like Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who pointed guns at protesters outside their St. Louis home in late June. But if Trump defies current polling and wins again, it’ll be thanks to a discreet base of support from voters like Chris, who fit into none of the cultural or demographic stereotypes of the Trump base.”

NYC. COVID soars in 10 New York zip codes: “Of 1,769 ZIP codes in the state, Cuomo said 10 are averaging an infection rate of about 15 percent compared with the overall statewide infection rate of 1.5 percent as of Monday. Those 10 ZIP codes account for 25 percent of the state’s new daily cases despite representing just 2.9 percent of the state’s population.”

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. The Crown Season 4.

EXCLUSIVE: Your first in-depth look at #TheCrown's fourth season—including Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher—is here: https://t.co/7FIPtYnFIu pic.twitter.com/NRee6TTKtj — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 29, 2020

In its new season, #TheCrown tackles the saga of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer. For V.F.’s digital cover, @juliewmiller speaks with actors Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor about portraying one of the most famous (and ill-fated) couples of the 20th century: https://t.co/Og21xAO3Sm pic.twitter.com/lED7DoEyn8 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 29, 2020

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Medina – “In And Out Of Love”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Sigala, James Arthur – “Lasting Lover”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 3. Halsey “929”.

TUESDAY TEMPTATIONS. Salvatore Minuti.