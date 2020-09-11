Robbie Amell Spends This Entire Movie Shirtless: WATCH

Robbie Amell’s character in 2017’s The Babysitter died without a shirt on, and his character Max is back for the sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, out now on Netflix. In some good news for fans, the shirt didn’t make it back for the sequel. “I kind of figured that … I didn’t think I was gaining a shirt from one to two,” Amell told TooFab. Max spends the entire film as a shirtless ghost.

Amell told TooFab that there’s one scene (still above) in which the character might have worn a shirt, but as you can see, the actor talked the director, McG, out of it: “I was like, ‘Nope … McG it’s way funnier, I think we earned it, no shirt. He thought it was hilarious, we put the name tag directly to my skin. That’s just kind of what this movie is. It’s self aware and we always want to have a good time.”

Amell said he also thought he had COVID after he got a cold but “it was just from being shirtless in the desert at night for a week.”

The trailer: