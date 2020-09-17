Christian Cooper, Lindsey Graham, Chris Rock, Matrix 4, Beverly Hills Housewives, Obama’s Memoir, Taylor Swift, Brandon Wilde: HOT LINKS

OUTPLAYED. Trump blames his own staff for losing coronavirus “public relations” battle: “We did a great job except public relations-wise, my people got outplayed. Just like you said before, [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi said this or that, no matter what you do, if you say, ‘We did this,’ they say, ‘Well, it wasn’t good enough.’ If you say, ‘We did that…’ This is standard fare for the Democrats. They say it wasn’t good enough.”

U.S. CENSUS. Numbers on same-sex couples revealed: “Of the 980,000 same-sex couple households, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.”

GRAPHIC NOVEL OF THE DAY. Gay Central Park birdwatcher wrote a graphic novel about his racist encounter with a Karen and other incidents of bias.

JAIME HARRISON. Lady G’s opponent raises $1 million in 24 hours after poll shows him tied: “This campaign is powered by you. It is funded by you. It is inspired by you. Together, we are going to make history in 47 days. We are going to [email protected],” Harrison added.

TONY EVERS. Is the Wisconsin governor a liability for Biden? “Democrats say it’s obviously better to have Evers at the helm than Walker heading into November — if nothing else, to protect against what they said would have been an assault on voting access if Republicans controlled both legislative chambers and the governorship.”

NEW CLIMATE MAPS. A transformed United States.

CHRIS ROCK. Democrats “let the pandemic in.”

MATRIX 4. Neil Patrick Harris has a small role in the new franchise installment and is sharing some details: “I’ve always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff. And this is not bad for me, but it’s certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to play in the sandbox a little bit.”

BEVERLY HILLS DRAMA. Brandi Glanville shares more details about her alleged affair with Denise Richards.

REAL HOUSEWIVES. Kathy Hilton in talks to join Beverly Hills cast.

BREAKTHROUGH? Chemical in marijuana may help prevent colon cancer: “The study, published in iScience, found that mice injected with THC and a cancer-causing chemical did not develop cancer. Mice in a control group were injected with the carcinogen but no THC, causing them to develop cancer.”

PROMISED LAND. Obama to release first volume of memoirs after election day: “There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office.”

ORGY ISLAND. New photos show what life was like on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, Little St. James: “On one side of the spectrum it was paradise and idyllic. But then on the opposite spectrum the dark side was just as extreme. … Jeffrey loved to work out in his personal gym on the island. It was huge, about 3,000 square foot in size. There was an area to do ballet in and a pilates machine which was something he was into for a bit. But what he really liked was the bike and he would forever be on it watching ‘Girls Gone Wild’ while working out. He said it was an inspiration for him and he would do about 45 minutes a day in there.”

MICHIGAN. Officials tell people to stay inside after mosquito-borne EEE virus hist 10 counties.

