Christopher Wray, Antifa, Punkie Johnson, TikTok Ban, Russian Venus, Justin Bieber, Hong Kong, Kesha: HOT LINKS

RUSSIAN ASSET SAYS WHAT? Trump attacks his FBI director for warning about Russian interference in the 2020 election: “But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out!”

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

ANTIFA. FBI director Wray calls Antifa an ideology, not an organization: “FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group.”

DEEP DIVE OF THE DAY. The Falwells, the pool attendant and the double life that brought them all down.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY. Trump won’t go to the United Nations in New York.

FLORIDA. Ron DeSantis names anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion defender to the Florida Supreme Court: “Both times Grosshans applied to the state’s high court, she left out some details on her application: specifically her membership in the Alliance Defending Freedom, her work as a Blackstone Fellow, a prestigious but secretive national award that trains rising star lawyers in the conservative teachings of the Alliance Defending Freedom, and her 2011 work with Orlando attorney John Stemberger to prevent a young woman from having an abortion.”

PUNKIE JOHNSON. SNL adds first openly gay black cast member: “Johnson has made a career as a comedian while also starring in TV shows including Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Adam Ruins Everything.”

WHITES ONLY HISTORY LESSONS. Donald Trump wants “patriotic education” and a “pro-American curriculum” in the nation’s schools.

OUT OF TIME. U.S. to ban TikTok and WeChat downloads starting this Sunday. “The only real change as of Sunday night will be [TikTok users] won’t have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance.”

A LIVING HELL. Cat Cora files restraining order against her wife.

SPACE FORCE. Russia declares Venus a “Russian planet.” “We think that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn’t lag behind,” Rogozin, a former deputy prime minister, told reporters on Tuesday. He noted that the Soviet Union was “the first and the only one” to land a spacecraft on Venus.

BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER. Google releases short film: “The short film Google released today, set against Shea Diamond’s single “American Pie,”was produced as a result of Google Trends Search data revealing that Americans are seeking to understand the epidemic of violence facing Black trans people, particularly women, and looking for ways to support the Black trans community. In the first eight months of 2020, at least 26 trans people have been killed, the majority of them trans women of color. “

Google Trends data shows the U.S. is searching like never before for ways to support transgender communities, especially Black trans women who face increasing levels of violence and discrimination. Learn how you can support Black trans lives → https://t.co/vzNSDUQWyn pic.twitter.com/G9oV9p00L9 — Google (@Google) September 17, 2020

HONG KONG. Gay couples win victory over inheritance law: “Hong Kong’s law does not allow same-sex marriage and does not recognise foreign unions, though limited recognition has been granted in recent years in several landmark rulings. Edgar Ng, a gay Hong Konger, last year launched a legal challenge against the city’s inheritance and intestacy laws, alleging discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.”

MAGICAL LIGHTS OF THE DAY. Neil Patrick Harris turns on James Corden.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper “Holy”.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Kesha “Children of the Revolution”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 1. The Lie.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Your Honor.

