Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87.

SCOTUS made the announcement: “Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years. “

Said Chief Justice John Roberts: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Just a powerful scene outside the Supreme Court on a Friday night as the nation remembers a Justice. #scotus #RIPRGB pic.twitter.com/PqEwdc7wOo — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/GffcMQivDx — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. pic.twitter.com/lh6bioRuED — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2020

The way to honor her life and her legacy is to respect her dying wish, which was to ask that her seat not be filled until a new president is sworn in. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, for all you have given us all these decades, I stand ready to fight for your final request. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 18, 2020

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Today couldn’t be sadder. A brilliant Jurist, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is gone. We must fight not to allow an Impeached Criminal to take her seat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2020

devastated utterly devastated — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 18, 2020

So sorry for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family and for our country. She was a fighter and she was firmly on the side of justice. I hope her example and her legacy can inspire us all in the fight of our lives. RIP RBG. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Lord, we have big shoes to fill. In a statement dictated to her granddaughter days before her death, RBG said “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” Let’s do our best to make her wish come true — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 19, 2020

“At this critical juncture in our nation's history, Texans and the American people deserve to have a say in the selection of the next lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”



-Senator @JohnCornyn, March 2016 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 19, 2020

We have lost an American hero and a giant of justice. May we honor Justice Ginsburg’s legacy by fighting for the civil rights of all Americans and respect her dying wish that she “will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt.



May her memory be a blessing to us all. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 19, 2020

Few Americans have done as much as Ruth Bader Ginsburg to pull America closer to its ideals. Her tenacity, brilliance, and moral compass will be deeply missed, especially at this fraught moment. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon, a trailblazer and one of the greatest people to ever grace our nation. Her death is a loss that will be felt for decades, and her life is one that will be celebrated for generations to come. Rest in power Justice Ginsburg. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) September 19, 2020

Our nation has lost one of the finest legal minds in our history, a tireless champion of justice and equality. She was an iconic inspiration to millions. May her memory be a blessing to her family and to the entire United States of America. https://t.co/ANSsziOArR — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 18, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg – accomplished so much yet gone too soon. Your example will live on. 🙏 https://t.co/KzhHAS6vDM pic.twitter.com/RkH1FjsGBx — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 18, 2020

A huge and devastating loss for our country. Thank you, RBG, for being a veracious defender of justice, gender equality, and rule of law. Your service to our country will never be forgotten. https://t.co/tkXmVv3qYc — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) September 18, 2020

An icon. A hero. A woman way ahead of her time.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 https://t.co/owly4HAkTm — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 18, 2020

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

RBG was a seminal legal figure. If she never served a day on the Court she would still have been considered a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped the law and in doing so changed this nation. Hers was a consequential life well led. We are all in her debt. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 19, 2020

Rarely has our country needed four Senators of principle more than we do at this hour. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) September 18, 2020

We have to win. — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) September 19, 2020

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls." Read full statement: https://t.co/qNGbgc1ZMz — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 19, 2020

With the death of #RuthBaderGinsberg we have lost a giant, a cultural icon, and an undeniable champion of justice. Her many pro-equality decisions helped change life for the better for #LGBTQ people and their families, including when she joined the majority opinion on Obergefell. pic.twitter.com/AQUajMzQeZ — PFLAG National (@PFLAG) September 19, 2020

#JusticeGinsburg’s death is a massive loss for us all, and our hearts are with her family, and the many who knew and loved her. Let us honor her memory by continuing the fight for #fairness, #justice, and #equality for all people.” — PFLAG National (@PFLAG) September 19, 2020

I dread to think what horrible things the horrible DonaldTrump will say about the great #RuthBaderGinsburg. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020