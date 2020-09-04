COVID Vaccine, Robert Pattinson, Miley Cyrus, Jane Fonda, Star Trek: Discovery, Vegas, Ridley Scott, Coastal Elites: HOT LINKS

COVID VACCINE. WHO says not to expect one till mid-2021: “‘We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,’ Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. ‘This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,’ she added. This referred to the phase in vaccine research where large clinical trials among people are conducted. Harris did not refer to any specific vaccine candidate.”

410,000. Number of COVID deaths by January 1, according to key model: “The model created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington posted an update Friday predicting an additional 224,000 Americans will die by the beginning of next year.”

THE BATMAN. Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID, bringing production on the major studio film to a halt.

CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus talks to Joe Rogan about Drag Race death drops.

JANE FONDA. The one person I wish I’d slept with.

STAR TREK. Franchise’s first nonbinary and transgender actors cast in Star Trek: Discovery. “CBS All Access announced Wednesday that the franchises’s first non-binary and transgender actors, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander respectively, will join Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery.” The actors will also be playing non-binary and transgender characters.”

PENNSYLVANIA. Trump again tells voters to vote twice, a felony.

LAS VEGAS. Trump to charge $50,000 for a photo with him at Vegas fundraiser: “Details of the event, including its exact location, are still being organized. One person familiar said couples would be asked for $150,000 to attend a roundtable with Trump at the event, and $50,000 for a photo with him. The people asked not to be named because the event hasn’t been finalized.”

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY. What really happened at Walter Reed?

What really happened at Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/LK3tcputx6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 3, 2020

ON THE RAG. This week in the gay magazines….

GEORGIA. Church splits from United Methodists over gay rights: “The move by Asbury Memorial Church in Savannah comes a year and a half after the UMC — the second-largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. — voted to strengthen its bans on LGBTQ clergy and same-sex weddings. … Asbury Memorial, which Hester said is lovingly called the ‘island of misfit toys’ by its members, voted to part ways with the UMC last September by a vote of 309 to 7. It then had to wait nearly a year for official approval from the UMC’s South Georgia Conference, which it received in a virtual meeting last month. The disaffiliation became final on Thursday.”

BAKER OF THE DAY. NHL’s Vancouver Canucks’ Louis Domingue knows how to make a cookie.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Coastal Elites.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. DJ Khaled ft. Drake – POPSTAR starring Justin Bieber.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Ava Max “OMG What’s Happening”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Sold a Telly.