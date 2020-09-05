Hedwig’s John Cameron Mitchell Returns with a ‘New American Dream’ and it Involves Mitch McConnell Devouring Trump: WATCH

Hedwig’s John Cameron Mitchell this week released “New American Dream”, the first track off his forthcoming benefit album.

Mitchell explains: “New American Dream is a lockdown-inspired remotely-organized platonic musical orgy. The idea started in March during self-isolation in a 100 year-old stone hut near Palm Springs. Bored and depressed, I reached out to a variety of musical friends who sent me instrumental tracks which I could write melody and lyrics to – kind of like the Surrealist drawing game Exquisite Corpse. The album idea came as the songs piled up. I even contacted a stranger in the South of France on Instagram, Izae, because I liked his cover of a Hedwig song and we ended up writing two songs on the album. Like the old story about the Stone Soup where strangers throw whatever food item they possessed into a communal pot, old friends and new donated vocals, overdubs, mixing, mastering, video production, art and publicity. Soon I realized we had a double album that could benefit the various charities that I’ve been helping through this dark time with Hedwig merch sales. It’s been such a comfort to us and we hope others will feel it too and add to the pot for the benefit of those in need”

Find out more about the album HERE and check out the first single below.