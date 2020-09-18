NYU Student Confronts Cops Not Wearing Masks in Subway. They Respond by Calling Him ‘Karen’ — WATCH

An NYU student confronted two police officers in the subway about why mask rules don’t apply to them and posted it to his TikTok account where it has gone viral. The encounter came one day after the Metropolitan Transit Authority began fining riders $50 for not wearing masks.

“Does the fine apply just to me or to you guys if you don’t wear a mask? I’m just curious.” asked Mihai Ciocan.

“It states that as long as you can maintain six feet of distance, you don’t have to wear a mask. If you want to step within six feet of me, I’ll gladly put on the mask. You’re the one who approached us so would you mind keeping your distance?”

“You should probably wear a mask during a global pandemic,” said Ciocan, pointing out that the officers are standing less than six feet from one another.

“You’re the person who calls someone. Alright, Karen?” the other officer replied, walking away. “You’re like the male version of Karen. “Have a nice day. Take care, Karen.”

Replied Ciocan: “Thank you for your service sir. Thank you for protecting us during a pandemic.”

Ciocan spoke to NBC New York: “I just thought that it was shocking that they’re going to flaunt it the second day.”

NBC New York reports: “Back in June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told police officers, who were often seen without a mask during protests and other encounters, to also follow the mandate. But other New Yorkers say they continue to see cops on duty without face coverings. ‘It sends a message that they’re above the law, they can do what they want and they don’t care if they’re hurting people,’ said Ken L. of Brooklyn Heights. In a statement, the NYPD tells NBC New York that it’s important officers are reinforcing best health practices and wearing a mask for their own safety. The department went on to say they’re doing spot checks of officers throughout the system.”