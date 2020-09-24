David Mixner, Naked Ballots, Breonna Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Dylan Efron, Kylie Minogue’s ‘Magic’, Black Licorice: HOT LINKS

ENDORSEMENT OF THE DAY. 489 retired generals and admirals endorse Joe Biden: “The retired top brass signed the letter backing Biden along with nearly 300 other former national security officials and diplomats. William Webster, the former director of the CIA and the FBI, was among the signatories, along with five former defense secretaries: William Perry, William Cohen, Chuck Hagel, Leon Panetta and Ash Carter.” Letter…

MOSCOW MITCH. “There will be an orderly transition.”

The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. September 24, 2020

BREONNA TAYLOR. Two officers shot amid protests after outrageous verdict: “Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday evening, hours after a grand jury indicted a former city police detective on three charges of wanton endangerment in the March 13 shooting that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor. The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the interim police chief said, and a suspect is in custody.”

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES. Election software firm says it was hacked: “Tyler, whose platforms are used by elections officials to display voting results, among other tasks, confirmed the breach in an email to Reuters after warning clients in an email earlier in the day. Tyler Technologies said in both emails it did not believe clients’ software had been breached.”

NAKED BALLOTS. Why Pennsylvanians should be aware of them. “The state Supreme Court declared in a ruling last week that if you don’t properly fill out and send back all three of these components, your ballot will not be counted.”

MEGHAN MARKLE. Trump says he’s “not a fan,” wishes luck to Prince Harry.

BOOTY DANCE OF THE DAY. Zac Efron’s brother Dylan.

AGAINST AGEISM. Sarah Paulson wants to cut a bitch who says anything about her love for Holland Taylor.

INSPIRING REMARKS OF THE DAY. Longtime civil rights and LGBTQ activist David Mixner recently received the Victory Fund’s Lifetime Achievement Award during a virtual ceremony. These are his remarks.

SURGE. Voter registrations surge after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. “I do think that the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has galvanized eligible voters, in particular, who understand the role of the Supreme Court and are concerned about the future of civil rights,” Carolyn DeWitt, president of Rock the Vote, told CNBC on Tuesday.

FLORIDA. Attorney General calls for investigation into Bloomberg effort to pay off felon debts so they can vote: “Today, I sent a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation into potential violations of election laws,” Moody said in a statement on Wednesday. “And I have instructed the Statewide Prosecutor to work with law enforcement and any Statewide Grand Jury that the Governor may call.”

MISSOURI. GOP governor and wife test positive for COVID.

NORTH KOREA. South Korean fisheries official shot and burned in effort to prevent coronavirus outbreak. “Citing intelligence sources, the military said the unidentified man appeared to have been questioned at sea, north of the NLL and about 38 km (24 miles) from where he went missing, before he was executed on an ‘order from a superior authority’. Troops in gas masks then doused the body in oil and set it on fire.”

ARCHITECTURAL RENDERING OF THE DAY. NYC’s Roosevelt Island. “In renderings, the proposed building looks as if it’s a cruise ship is docked off the island, but instead would actually be a massive new living and working complex that extends 160 floors into the sky. Trees are features on almost every floor of the design, inside and out.”

CHINA. Nearly 400 internment camps built: “China has built nearly 400 internment camps in Xinjiang region, with construction on dozens continuing over the last two years, even as Chinese authorities said their ‘re-education’ system was winding down, an Australian thinktank has found. The network of camps in China’s far west, used to detain Uighurs and people from other Muslim minorities, include 14 that are still under construction, according to the latest satellite imaging obtained by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.”

MASSACHUSETTS. Man dies from eating too much black licorice: “The problem is glycyrrhizic acid, found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract. It can cause dangerously low potassium and imbalances in other minerals called electrolytes.”

POP EMERGENCY. New Kylie Minogue “Magic”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Deaf U.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).

TRAILER OF THE DAY 3. The Haunting of Bly Manor.

REAL ESTATE TOUR OF THE DAY. Hilary Duff.

REINTERPRETATION OF THE DAY. “WAP” in the style of 12 different divas.

Happy Sunday x pic.twitter.com/nUS1V8GOwu — Rachel Harper (@Rachel__Harper) September 20, 2020

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Jorge Diaz.