Trump Boasts That He Already Defeated Second Wave of COVID in U.S. Though He is Still Failing on the First

Donald Trump’s willful delusion about his response to the coronavirus pandemic is so great that he believes he has already stopped a second wave of COVID in the U.S.

The Daily Beast reports: “President Trump has bragged to close advisers that he’s grown increasingly convinced that he and his team have done such a great job quashing the coronavirus pandemic that they likely forestalled another wave altogether, according to two people with knowledge of his private remarks. ‘The president holds this up as one of his greatest accomplishments,’ a senior administration official who works with the coronavirus task force said. ‘It is something he takes a lot of pride in… even though many of us would say the work is not done yet.'”

Meanwhile, Trump still hasn’t quashed the first one: 1,134 U.S. deaths on Thursday alone, 192,000 total.