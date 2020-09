Shortly after midnight, Donald Trump tweeted a fake video (marked as such by Twitter) of Joe Biden listening to an iPhone recording of “F**k Tha Police” by N.W. A.., asking, “What’s this all about?”

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Here’s what it’s about. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden appeared at an event for the Latino community in Florida, where he was introduced by Luis Fonsi. Before speaking, Biden took out his iPhone and played Fonsi’s hit “Despacito”.